The threshold

Many of you have already purchased my book, but what is this book really about? At its heart, it's about relational values.

What does that even mean? It means developing a deep relationship with myself—tuning into my needs, understanding my values, and creating a life that aligns with them. It's about listening, reflecting, and taking intentional steps toward greater self-awareness and fulfillment.

My connection with astrological archetypal language is deeply tied to relational values. By examining harmonics and exploring astrological positions, we can observe and correlate the interplay of the classical quadrivium—numbers, geometry, harmonics, and planetary bodies. Rooted in Pythagorean thought and later formalized by medieval scholars, these principles provide a framework for understanding reality and validating the logic behind physical phenomena. This knowledge can serve as a platform for interpreting the archetypes embedded in the depths of the psyche. Astrology, the Logos “λόγος” or discourse about the stars, is a language of numbers, harmonics, and planetary cycles, interpreted through myth. The archetypes “ἀρχέτυπον” are primal forms through which humanity mirrors its own experiences and predicaments. Astrology also serves as a validator, bridging space (geometry) and time (harmonics) to determine the nature “φύσις” and physics of our reality “πραγματικότητα.” ~Monika Bravo, The Nature of My Reality, RELATIONAL VALUES [language], page 12

This article reflects on our personal and collective journey at a significant threshold, highlighting the balsamic energy of release and preparation for new beginnings, the role of harmonics and relational values in understanding cycles of connection, and the impactful 2025 transits, including the North Node’s passage through Aries and Pisces, Venus and Mercury retrogrades, and the Saturn-Neptune conjunction.

It also examines the unique astrological influences on the early 1990s generation, shaped by the Saturn-Neptune-Uranus-North Node conjunction.

Ultimately, it emphasizes relationships—how we gracefully close chapters, embrace new beginnings with courage and trust the process, even when the path ahead is unclear.

