The Power of Questioning What We Think We Know

NOTE: If you purchased my book or paid for a reading and I haven’t upgraded your subscription yet, please send me a message (reply to this email) with the email you’d like to use for your complimentary subscription so you can have access to the full article.

Truth in Perspective:

One of the most important aspects of questioning our beliefs is the opportunity it gives us to grow. By stepping into new perspectives—whether by physically moving, emotionally empathizing, or intellectually exploring ideas that challenge us—we can break free from inherited narratives and create something truly our own.

This New Moon in Sagittarius (December 1st) invites us to reflect on how belief systems, rituals, and traditions shape our lives. Are they serving us, or are they holding us back? If you've ever felt the pull to embrace change and redefine your truth, this moment might resonate deeply with you. This New Moon marks a turning point in how we relate to the structures around us—whether it's about self-image, relationships, or even the daily habits that shape our reality.

Mythos and crisis A mythos is a story you tell yourself about the world that shapes the relationship you have with it – that dictates how you make sense of things and what projects you find meaningful. But a mythos is not a myth, as we’ve come to understand it; a mythos is a worldview. Consider these: the world and its resources belong to man, or the world and its resources belong to all living things. You can see how the mythos the modern Western world occupies is the first (but many cultures have and do occupy the second). A mythos, then, is not a set of false beliefs, but rather a cosmic perspective that deeply shapes how we connect to the world and ourselves. The first step in creating a meaning crisis is to disrupt the mythos of a culture, to make it untenable or unlivable. ~John Verveake, Awakening of the Meaning Crisis SERIES

…Let's think about a life that is static—a life shaped entirely by what is already known. Imagine being born in one city, growing up there, marrying your neighbor, staying close to home, and rarely venturing far. Your world is shaped by the people and ideologies that surround you, whether it's the moral frameworks of your family, the church you attend, or the community you've known forever. There's security in that. Comfort, even. But it also creates a box—a container where perspectives stagnate…

Below the paywall, we dive deeper into how comfort zones can limit our growth, exploring how static perspectives create invisible boundaries in our lives. Plus, get detailed insights for your specific house placement of this potent New Moon in Sagittarius, as it forms a dynamic T-square with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini (opposition) and Saturn in Pisces (square). Learn how these challenging aspects are creating necessary tension for growth across all 12 houses.

Monika Bravo, ARCANA,2024. glass, COMMISSIONED FOR THE INTERDISCIPLINARY ENGINEER BUILDING @ U. WASHINGTON, SEATTLE. DETAIL

Subscription MODEL from 12/01/2024 onward: two tiers for the subscription:

I’m tailoring subscription prices based on region to make them more accessible for people in countries with lower income levels.

Tier 1 (United States, Europe, Australia)

Six months: $45 ÷ (4 posts / month × 6 months) = $1.88 per post

One year: $60 ÷ (4 posts × 12 months) = $1.25 per post

tier one 12 months $60

tier one 6 months $45

Tier 2 (South America and other regions)

Six months: $24 ÷ (4 posts × 6 months) = $1.00 per post

One year: $36 ÷ (4 posts × 12 months) = $0.75 per post

tier two 12 months $36

tier two 6 months

Special Offer:

If you’ve bought my book, joined my study groups, or paid for a reading within the last 18 months, you’ll receive a complimentary six-month subscription. Please send me a message as I don’t recognize all the emails.

buy my book at 20@ off

Share