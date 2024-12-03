Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
The Heart of a Warrior's Evolution
The Heart of a Warrior's Evolution

Where Fire Meets Water:
Monika Bravo
Dec 03, 2024
Hello, my fellow Earthlings! I hope you're all doing well and that the new moon in Sagittarius gave you space to reflect on where you want to go, how you want to grow, and how your perspective might evolve. This week is looking pretty incredible! We have Mars going retrograde and a powerful conjunction of Venus, Pluto, and Ceres. It's an intense period where our destinies will begin reshaping, depending on how well we strategize.

Today, I'll be sharing more in-depth insights behind the paywall, including the importance of upcoming retrogrades (Mars and Venus, along with their upcoming oppositions) and how they can serve as mirrors for guidance.

Since July and throughout the fall, I’ve noticed a significant timeline shift—a wave of positivity. Many people I’ve met are stepping up to take control of their destinies. Whether they’re learning new skills, asking bigger questions, or making bold decisions, there’s a clear momentum toward transformation. I’ve observed this firsthand in the study groups and readings I’ve been offering, as people become more invested in figuring out their next steps.

That said, no one has all the answers—not even me. What I aim to offer is a platform for inquiry and self-reflection, acting as a mirror through tools like human design and Evolutionary Astrology.

Recently, I’ve resumed offering Bitcoin and financial education for beginners. While many of us understand art, psychology, or philosophy, we often ignore monetary literacy. I’ve been helping people build a foundation in this area, and it’s been deeply rewarding.

Looking ahead, I’m thrilled about my plans for the next few months. They focus on education, sharing, and accountability, and I’m optimistic about the positive changes on the horizon. Ultimately, it’s about confronting challenges as a pathway to evolve.

Below, you’ll find my notes on the retrograde season, including past patterns and insights. While we can’t predict the future, viewing time through different lenses—astrology, history, and timelines—helps us better understand where we are now.

Enjoy!

Retracing steps to move forward

Mars retrograde is a profound time in Evolutionary Astrology, inviting us to slow down, reflect, and reassess our motivations, desires, and actions. The retrograde shadow period began October 18, 2024, when Mars first crossed 17° Cancer 01', initiating themes that will deepen during the retrograde.1

This journey from fire to water, from the bold self-expression of Leo to the nurturing emotional depths of Cancer, symbolizes a shift in focus—one that asks whether the pursuit of validation and creative individuality is balanced with the need for emotional safety and inner grounding.

Page 364A, Reprinted from The Red Book by C. G. Jung (c) Foundation of the Works of C. G. Jung. Snatched from the internet without permission.

The years… when I pursued the inner images, were the most important time of my life. Everything else is to be derived from this. It began at that time, and the later details hardly matter anymore. My entire life consisted in elaborating what had burst forth from the unconscious and flooded me like an enigmatic stream and threatened to break me. That was the stuff and material for more than only one life. Everything later was merely the outer classification, scientific elaboration, and the integration into life. But the numinous beginning, which contained everything, was then.

~ Jung spoke about the Red Book and the process which yielded it, 1957

PAYING SUBSCRIBER’s audio starts at minute 5:41

  • Later this week, I’ll be sharing a conversation I had with Efrat Fenigson on September 11th. Efrat, a fellow Bitcoiner and the host of the You Are the Voice podcast, has become a dear friend. I’m thrilled to share her story with all my subscribers.

I look forward to being of service!

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
I am a Multidisciplinary artist + POLYMATH • My essence is to connect, communicate, and inspire other beings to be authentic • An exceptionally curious soul • An Evolutionary astrologer + Bitcoiner •
By sharing my insights and creations, I aim to inspire authenticity and connection, aligning individual growth with a greater vision of freedom and evolution.
This space serves as an inner dialogue—a reflection that may resonate with you, dear listener/reader. The themes I explore carry a universal quality, offering a lens through which I share my journey and create meaningful content. I draw from a rich tapestry of tools, languages, and practices, including Jungian psychology, shadow work, Taoist cosmology, Evolutionary Astrology, Human Design, Gene Keys, I Ching divination, Sacred and Bio Geometry, sound frequencies, meditation, somatic practices, Polyvagal tuning, trauma healing—and lately, Bitcoin.
Sovereignty is not just a hashtag but a practice, guiding my journey to align my soul with the source. By sharing my thoughts, I open myself to growth, evolution, and connection.
I’m also the author of The Nature of My Reality, a self-published book co-produced and edited by Mari Budlong. This work traces my journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring economic systems, the historical roots of banking, and their ties to political and ecclesiastical authority. It draws parallels between Dante’s critique of usury in The Divine Comedy and Bitcoin’s revolutionary journey, interweaving personal narrative with historical cycles of corruption and renewal.
Monika Bravo
