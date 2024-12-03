The Heart of a Warrior's Evolution

Hello, my fellow Earthlings! I hope you're all doing well and that the new moon in Sagittarius gave you space to reflect on where you want to go, how you want to grow, and how your perspective might evolve. This week is looking pretty incredible! We have Mars going retrograde and a powerful conjunction of Venus, Pluto, and Ceres. It's an intense period where our destinies will begin reshaping, depending on how well we strategize.

Today, I'll be sharing more in-depth insights behind the paywall, including the importance of upcoming retrogrades (Mars and Venus, along with their upcoming oppositions) and how they can serve as mirrors for guidance.

Since July and throughout the fall, I’ve noticed a significant timeline shift—a wave of positivity. Many people I’ve met are stepping up to take control of their destinies. Whether they’re learning new skills, asking bigger questions, or making bold decisions, there’s a clear momentum toward transformation. I’ve observed this firsthand in the study groups and readings I’ve been offering, as people become more invested in figuring out their next steps.

That said, no one has all the answers—not even me. What I aim to offer is a platform for inquiry and self-reflection, acting as a mirror through tools like human design and Evolutionary Astrology.

Recently, I’ve resumed offering Bitcoin and financial education for beginners. While many of us understand art, psychology, or philosophy, we often ignore monetary literacy. I’ve been helping people build a foundation in this area, and it’s been deeply rewarding.

Looking ahead, I’m thrilled about my plans for the next few months. They focus on education, sharing, and accountability, and I’m optimistic about the positive changes on the horizon. Ultimately, it’s about confronting challenges as a pathway to evolve.

Below, you’ll find my notes on the retrograde season, including past patterns and insights. While we can’t predict the future, viewing time through different lenses—astrology, history, and timelines—helps us better understand where we are now.

Enjoy!

Retracing steps to move forward

Mars retrograde is a profound time in Evolutionary Astrology, inviting us to slow down, reflect, and reassess our motivations, desires, and actions. The retrograde shadow period began October 18, 2024, when Mars first crossed 17° Cancer 01', initiating themes that will deepen during the retrograde.

This journey from fire to water, from the bold self-expression of Leo to the nurturing emotional depths of Cancer, symbolizes a shift in focus—one that asks whether the pursuit of validation and creative individuality is balanced with the need for emotional safety and inner grounding.

Page 364A, Reprinted from The Red Book by C. G. Jung (c) Foundation of the Works of C. G. Jung. Snatched from the internet without permission.

The years… when I pursued the inner images, were the most important time of my life. Everything else is to be derived from this. It began at that time, and the later details hardly matter anymore. My entire life consisted in elaborating what had burst forth from the unconscious and flooded me like an enigmatic stream and threatened to break me. That was the stuff and material for more than only one life. Everything later was merely the outer classification, scientific elaboration, and the integration into life. But the numinous beginning, which contained everything, was then. ~ Jung spoke about the Red Book and the process which yielded it, 1957 PAYING SUBSCRIBER’s audio starts at minute 5:41

Share

Later this week, I’ll be sharing a conversation I had with Efrat Fenigson on September 11th. Efrat, a fellow Bitcoiner and the host of the You Are the Voice podcast, has become a dear friend. I’m thrilled to share her story with all my subscribers.

As a reminder, my subscription model has changed. I now encourage subscribers to pay in advance using the buttons below. For more details, please follow the link. Your support is greatly appreciated.

For those who still want to purchase my book, note that buying a copy includes a free 6-month subscription to this Substack. Thank you so much for your support! BUY MY BOOK

Additionally, I’m available for readings. I offer integrated 1.5 to 2-hour sessions combining Human Design and Evolutionary Astrology. For returning clients who have already had their charts done, I also provide follow-up options such as transits, solar return, progressions readings, or specific question-focused sessions.

I look forward to being of service!

Share