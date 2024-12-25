Ho:) hO :) HO :)

I am currently working on Arcana, a commissioned glass and metal wall for the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building at the University of Washington in Seattle. The design combines whimsical, vibrant elements with geometric silhouettes, drawing inspiration from Oskar Schlemmer's Triad Ballet and Josef Albers' Bauhaus experiments, while incorporating historical engineering tools. This dynamic, stage-like environment aims to inspire students and create a profound sense of belonging in this unique space.

AI SUMMARY: I reflected on my journey, expressing gratitude for a transformative year. I shared my personal story about why I don't celebrate Christmas, which stems from childhood loss, and how this has shaped my perspective on life and traditions. Currently, I'm closing major projects, including a public art commission for the University of Washington, while also expanding my knowledge of Austrian economics, Bitcoin, and financial systems.

I highlighted my transition to creating only commissioned, unique artworks to emphasize value through scarcity, aligning with my deeper understanding of money and time. I critiqued contemporary art's disconnect from financial literacy and noted challenges in having open dialogues about art and economics within the community.

Astrologically, I discussed the impact of current transits, including Saturn and Jupiter’s square, and how they’re inspiring me to structure my creativity and expand my artistic endeavors. I encouraged listeners to align their own growth with these energies, releasing unproductive relationships and connecting with their higher purpose.

Lastly, I shared my excitement about upcoming creative projects and wished everyone a meaningful season, emphasizing the importance of courage and structure in personal and creative growth.

