Ho:) hO :) HO :)

AI SUMMARY: I reflected on my journey, expressing gratitude for a transformative year. I shared my personal story about why I don't celebrate Christmas, which stems from childhood loss, and how this has shaped my perspective on life and traditions. Currently, I'm closing major projects, including a public art commission for the University of Washington, while also expanding my knowledge of Austrian economics, Bitcoin, and financial systems.
I highlighted my transition to creating only commissioned, unique artworks to emphasize value through scarcity, aligning with my deeper understanding of money and time. I critiqued contemporary art's disconnect from financial literacy and noted challenges in having open dialogues about art and economics within the community.
Astrologically, I discussed the impact of current transits, including Saturn and Jupiter’s square, and how they’re inspiring me to structure my creativity and expand my artistic endeavors. I encouraged listeners to align their own growth with these energies, releasing unproductive relationships and connecting with their higher purpose.
Lastly, I shared my excitement about upcoming creative projects and wished everyone a meaningful season, emphasizing the importance of courage and structure in personal and creative growth.
I facilitate small groups or 1: 1 Bitcoin study groups for newbies, young adults, and teenagers, in Spanish and English.
In 1910, seven of the world's wealthiest and most powerful bankers secretly gathered on a faraway island to create the Federal Reserve. Since then, America, and the rest of the world have been enslaved by a central bank that has enabled endless wars, historically extreme wealth gaps, and a 36 Trillion dollar debt bubble on the brink of bursting. After you watch this video - you'll know what needs to happen next. Directed by: Julian Figueroa Starring: Ian Carroll, Peruvian Bull, Isabella Santos, Mark Berger, Julian Figueroa Producer: @getbasedtv Editor: Christopher Whelan
I am a Multidisciplinary artist + POLYMATH • My essence is to connect, communicate, and inspire other beings to be authentic • An exceptionally curious soul • An Evolutionary astrologer + Bitcoiner •
By sharing my insights and creations, I aim to inspire authenticity and connection, aligning individual growth with a greater vision of freedom and evolution.
This space serves as an inner dialogue—a reflection that may resonate with you, dear listener/reader. The themes I explore carry a universal quality, offering a lens through which I share my journey and create meaningful content. I draw from a rich tapestry of tools, languages, and practices, including Jungian psychology, shadow work, Taoist cosmology, Evolutionary Astrology, Human Design, Gene Keys, I Ching divination, Sacred and Bio Geometry, sound frequencies, meditation, somatic practices, Polyvagal tuning, trauma healing—and lately, Bitcoin.
Sovereignty is not just a hashtag but a practice, guiding my journey to align my soul with the source. By sharing my thoughts, I open myself to growth, evolution, and connection.
I’m also the author of The Nature of My Reality, a self-published book co-produced and edited by Mari Budlong. This work traces my journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring economic systems, the historical roots of banking, and their ties to political and ecclesiastical authority. It draws parallels between Dante’s critique of usury in The Divine Comedy and Bitcoin’s revolutionary journey, interweaving personal narrative with historical cycles of corruption and renewal.
