Here comes the river…

Hello, everyone!

I want to take a moment to share some exciting changes and updates about my journey and this space here on Substack. After spending a beautiful time in El Salvador, I’ve returned feeling inspired and ready to step into the next chapter. I’m preparing for the powerful shift of Pluto entering Aquarius in less than 24 hours. This is a big energetic moment, and while Pluto won’t reach my ascendant until January 2028, it’s already starting to square my Jupiter, and it will square my Sun, Mercury, Moon, Neptune, IC, and MC over the next decade. That means significant cardinal transformation is on the horizon—and I’m fully ready to embrace it.

This shift is inspiring me to show up in completely new ways. If you feel aligned with my vision and want to continue along this path with me, I’d love for you to join me. If not, I deeply appreciate the support you’ve given me so far. I’m stepping into this next phase with gratitude and a fearless commitment to growth.

What’s Changing

It’s been three years since I started writing here. What began as an exercise in weekly discipline has evolved into something much deeper—a tool for honing my voice, sharing insights, and even writing my book. Over that time, I’ve missed only three weeks, and that consistency has taught me so much about showing up with intention.

Now, I’m ready to take this platform to the next level. I want to offer richer, more meaningful content while shifting the focus from me “spilling the beans” to creating something that’s deeply valuable for you as readers.

Here’s what you can expect moving forward:

• Astrology + Human Design: I’m going to dive in with my insights about how I see astrological movements shaped by my personal perspective and observations. • Reflections on Learning: I’ll share what is motivating me—what I’m reading, what I’m learning, and why I find it fascinating. I’ll explore how I’m able to embrace a variety of subjects and synthesize them into the larger context of the Substack. These reflections align with the key aspects of Pluto in Aquarius and the changes that lie ahead. I want to show up as a based individual and a polymath who approaches life empirically and is ready to share deeply. • Money, Value Systems, and Economic History: I’ll dive deeply into topics like the history of money, value systems, the Federal Reserve, and the underlying corruption of the financial systems we continue to support. My goal is to bring insights that might help you realize the rigged nature of the system, even if you don’t choose to embrace Bitcoin yet. I’ll also share reflections on books and education that have profoundly defined my understanding over the past four years, some of which are explored in my book (I will be diving deeper here). • Conversations with Guests: I’ll invite guests to join me for meaningful conversations, which I’ll share with subscribers. These dialogues will bring fresh perspectives and ideas, adding richnes to the content. • Evolving Community: I’m not trying to “create” a community, but rather allow one to evolve organically. This means inviting you to engage—whether by sending me questions or leaving a comment—but only if it feels authentic to you. This space isn’t about forcing interaction; it’s about letting connections emerge naturally. • Exclusive Content: Each week, I’ll share a small gift—like a paragraph or brief insight—for free readers. However, the most valuable and in-depth content will be behind a paywall.

Subscription Model Update

The subscription model will be announced in next week’s Substack post. I want to ensure the system feels fair and correct for both you and me. My goal is to establish a value-4-value model with a sliding scale to account for different currencies and economic contexts. Stay tuned for details on how this will roll out.

In the meantime, payments will be handled through zaprite, which allows for multiple payment methods. There will be a small % for credit card payments, as I want to encourage moving away from the traditional banking system, which I see as fundamentally corrupt.

If you’ve supported me by buying my book, attending a reading, or joining a study group, I’d like to honor that by upgrading your subscription for six months at no cost as of December 1st, 2024. If I miss you, please send me a note, and I’ll make sure you’re included.

Reminder: My Book Is Still on Sale

Don’t forget—my book is still on sale until November 30th! Grab a copy for yourself or as a gift for someone you think will enjoy it. Supporting my book now will also grant you six months of free subscription as a thank-you.

BUY MY BOOK

Leave a comment

Message Monika Bravo

Share Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

SLIDE form my presentation and content for upcoming study groups.

What’s Coming

I have so many ideas I can’t wait to share! Here’s a glimpse:

• Study Groups: I’m planning 8 sessions on the Chiron - Promethean myth, inspired by my talk in El Salvador. • Book Club anyone? A space to dive into the material I’ve written and the works that inspire me. • + Content: evolutionary astrology, human design insights, reflections on value systems, discussions on breaking away from corrupt systems, and transformative conversations with guests.

I believe that this energy exchange—where I focus on creating high-quality, transformative content and you support it in a way that feels aligned—is the best way to move forward. I would be thrilled to have you if you’d like to be part of this evolving space. And if you decide this isn’t for you, I respect that and thank you for the time we’ve shared.

Ask Me Anything (AMA)

I’m also introducing an Ask Me Anything (AMA) section to encourage curiosity and open dialogue. Here’s how it works:

1. Leave a Comment

Drop your question in the comments section of any post, and I’ll reply as soon as possible. This is my preferred way to engage, as it allows others to learn from your questions while I share insights about your chart or a related topic without compromising your privacy.

2. Send a DM

If you prefer to reach out privately, you can send me a direct message with your date of birth. This is not a full reading or something with follow-ups—it’s just a quick answer to a single question. Again, I prefer open questions so that we can let the space evolve organically and everyone can benefit from the shared knowledge. I will share the question and the answer in the chat.

This AMA is about creating opportunities for exploration and insight. Your questions and comments will help shape the organic evolution of this space. I look forward to hearing from you.

With gratitude,

-Monika