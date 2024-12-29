Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
Breaking Free from the Financial Wheel of Debt Slavery
Stable Structures? Shaking Times? We Are the Architects of Time!
Monika Bravo
Dec 29, 2024
2
Premise (For All Subscribers)

One of the things I love most is diving into charts—connecting historical events, exploring the past, and gazing into the future. Beyond patterns, I see archetypes and their deeper meaning.

From the Revolutionary War to the upheavals of the 20th century and into the transformative potential of 2028, I’m uncovering cycles shaping our financial system. Through Human Design and Evolutionary Astrology, I focus on Uranus, the archetype of revolution, innovation, trauma, and the drive to break free from outdated systems.

This article explores the cyclical nature of history through Uranus’ transformative energy. Known as the planet of revolution and liberation, Uranus represents moments when humanity faces choices between dependency and sovereignty. Its disruptive energy interacts with Human Design gates, unlocking specific potentials within cycles of history and personal evolution.

As J.W. Green teaches, Uranus governs trauma through sudden, unexpected changes that shatter Saturnian limitations. These events force adaptation and evolution, clearing the path for liberation and higher purpose. Uranus-driven shifts connect trauma, Bitcoin, and revolution, symbolizing a collective break from old systems toward greater freedom and sovereignty. Notably, gates 60, 41, 19, 49, 13, and 30—all in Aquarius—amplify these themes by embodying energies of limitation, initiation, sensitivity, revolution, introspection, and emotional intensity.

I interpret the energies of “portals” to decipher key historical and future events: the American Revolution (1776), the Federal Reserve (1913), the Bretton Woods Agreement (1944), Nixon's Shock (1971), Bitcoin's Genesis Block (2009), Uranus' return to the USA Constitution chart (2027), and the Annular Solar Eclipse (2028).

These alignments reveal opportunities for profound transformation, emphasizing the need to align with sound money, embracing Bitcoin as the hardest money ever known, and recognizing it as the Promethean tool for awakening our path to a creative and liberated future.

The New Moon in Capricorn (December 30, 2024) marks a starting point for understanding how we can build lasting structures in a rapidly changing world. By tracing these cycles, we uncover how Uranus, alongside Pluto and Mars, shapes the revolutionary energies influencing our future.

"Prometheus steals the potential of consciousness from the gods... the divine spark of immortality, of awareness of the Self, which exists within each human being." ~Liz Greene​

The scope of the following article is to highlight Uranus as a driving force in future events.

Newsletters from 2025 onward, I will layer the Neptune-Saturn cycle and how it is shattering the reality of what we once knew as real. I will also integrate the Jupiter-Saturn synodic cycle, which occurs every 20 years, and we are already at a quarter of the way through the current cycle that began in December 2020.

If this resonates, please subscribe to my newsletter, buy my book, book a reading, or join the study group to receive a free subscription to unlock all this educational information.

Don’t get overwhelmed with this information—let me guide you. Allow your intuition and instincts to connect with what you already know deep within. I am simply a mirror for your path. Enjoy!

-Stable Structures? Shaking Times?

-Time-Cycles: Uranus + disruption

-Responsibility of Liberation: HUMAN ACTION

-The Fiery Opposition: Pluto + Mars in Dialogue

-Bitcoin and the Promethean Fire

-Exploring 2027: Potential Gate Activations

-On the Eclipse of January 26, 2028

-Contrasts to the American Revolution

-Peace relies on sound money

If you’re curious about how to apply these insights to your personal life, I’m facilitating Deciphering, a 4.5-month study group (twice a month) exploring how to break free from cycles and empower individual transformation using archetypes and historical cycles. I’ll share all the details in a separate newsletter before the New Year.

LINKS:

  1. Subscriptions: Pay in bulk and save, or BUY MY Book in all formats and bundles! (On sale until 12/31/2024.)

  2. Evolutionary Astrology + Human Design Readings - Mentorships & Study Groups

  3. I facilitate small groups or 1: 1 Bitcoin study groups for newbies, young adults, and teenagers, or people my age in Spanish and English.

SLIDE from my presentation at Adopting Bitcoin’24 “Bitcoin as the Promethean quest for individuation [and liberation]” ©monikabravo Please credit accordingly

