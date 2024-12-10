Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Home
Notes
Chat
BUY BOOK
Public Art
Sessions
VOICES
Archive
About

November 2024

The Power of Questioning What We Think We Know
Listen now | Truth in Perspective:
  
Monika Bravo
2
16:24
The Path to Meaning: Pausing as Perspectives Realign
All Timelines have shifted
  
Monika Bravo
10:57
Here comes the river…
The Vessel Shifting Its Course
  
Monika Bravo
8:12
Shaping the space with the very boundaries I have dared to cross.
here we go 🚀🚀🚀
  
Monika Bravo
Intolerance or trauma response?
The Final Moon-Pluto Conjunction in Capricorn
  
Monika Bravo
18:29
BOOK: THE NATURE OF MY REALITY
20% off!! + PRESALE ON AUDIO + EPUB VERSIONS
  
Monika Bravo
 and 
Mari
Fields of vision
Aspirations for a higher Purpose
  
Monika Bravo
1
23:02

October 2024

© 2024 Monika Bravo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture