Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
BUY BOOK
Public Art
Sessions
VOICES
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Warriors of Light...
Listen now | A long form dialogue with Efrat Fenigson
Dec 10
•
Monika Bravo
and
Efrat Fenigson
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
1:53:44
The Heart of a Warrior's Evolution
Where Fire Meets Water:
Dec 3
•
Monika Bravo
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29:44
November 2024
The Power of Questioning What We Think We Know
Listen now | Truth in Perspective:
Nov 28
•
Monika Bravo
5
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
16:24
The Path to Meaning: Pausing as Perspectives Realign
All Timelines have shifted
Nov 23
•
Monika Bravo
1
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10:57
Here comes the river…
The Vessel Shifting Its Course
Nov 18
•
Monika Bravo
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8:12
Shaping the space with the very boundaries I have dared to cross.
here we go 🚀🚀🚀
Nov 13
•
Monika Bravo
2
Share this post
Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
Shaping the space with the very boundaries I have dared to cross.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Intolerance or trauma response?
The Final Moon-Pluto Conjunction in Capricorn
Nov 7
•
Monika Bravo
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18:29
BOOK: THE NATURE OF MY REALITY
20% off!! + PRESALE ON AUDIO + EPUB VERSIONS
Nov 5
•
Monika Bravo
and
Mari
5
Share this post
Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
BOOK: THE NATURE OF MY REALITY
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Fields of vision
Aspirations for a higher Purpose
Nov 1
•
Monika Bravo
2
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
23:02
October 2024
Not all that gloomy
The Cycles of Growth...
Oct 18
•
Monika Bravo
4
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27:55
The Power to Slow Down
Embracing the Time to Care
Oct 14
•
Monika Bravo
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25:56
A calling!
Listen now | if you are ready to rock & roll
Oct 4
•
Monika Bravo
4
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13:51
© 2024 Monika Bravo
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts