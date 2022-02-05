I am OPTimist

Everything I need is in my body

Multidisciplinary artist • Multidimensional human being • POLYMATH

• My essence is to connect, communicate, and inspire other beings to be authentic •

• We are the architects of time •

• The only revolution is to be one’s self • I don’t want to be right, I am of service •

• An exceptionally curious soul • Evolutionary astrologer • Bitcoiner •

::::::

Public Art, readings, and study groups

INSTAGRAM

X

::::::



Multidisciplinary Artist • Empirical Polymath • First-Time Author

I am devoted to public art, thriving when working within limitations and listening to the needs of communities that trust my vision. Embodying my perspective, I no longer seek “truth”; instead, my vision synthesizes diverse disciplines to manifest an evolving reality. I create immersive environments for public spaces, offer astrological insights for personal growth,

My philosophy integrates Eastern, ancestral, and cosmological traditions with psychological inquiry and Human Action, emphasizing liberty, value, resources, and self-worth. Unlike the traditional academic path, my learning has been a blend of self-taught exploration and direct mentorship from field experts. This empirical approach allows me to weave diverse perspectives into a holistic synthesis, reflecting a deeply interconnected understanding of the world.

𝙰𝚜 𝚊 #𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚢𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚑, 𝙸 𝚎𝚗𝚓𝚘𝚢 𝚏𝚘𝚌𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚢𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚘𝚗 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚢 𝚜𝚞𝚋𝚓𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚜, 𝚠𝚑𝚎𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚒𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚘𝚏 𝚊 𝚙𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌 𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗, 𝚒𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚜, 𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚖𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚕𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑 𝚠𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚏𝚊𝚌𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚢 𝚐𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚙𝚜, 𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚜𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚘𝚙𝚒𝚌𝚜 𝚘𝚛 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜 𝚎𝚟𝚘𝚕𝚞𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚛𝚢 𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚢 - 𝚑𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚐𝚗. 𝙸 𝚊𝚖 𝚊𝚕𝚜𝚘 𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚌𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚘𝚞𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚝𝚎 𝚎𝚗𝚐𝚊𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚗 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚞𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚜𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜 𝚋𝚢 a𝚜𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚖𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚏𝚞𝚕 𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜. 𝙸 𝚊𝚖 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝚝𝚘 #𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚙𝚒𝚛𝚎 𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚊𝚞𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚌.

I’m also the author of The Nature of My Reality, a self-published book co-produced and edited by Mari Budlong. This work traces my journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring economic systems, the historical roots of banking, and their ties to political and ecclesiastical authority. It draws parallels between Dante’s critique of usury in The Divine Comedy and Bitcoin’s revolutionary journey, interweaving personal narrative with historical cycles of corruption and renewal.

By sharing my insights and creations, I aim to inspire authenticity and connection, aligning individual growth with a greater vision of freedom and evolution.